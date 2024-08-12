Subscribe
See what indie devs are building and give public feedback
Easily share what you're working on, get suggestions while building, and explore others' work—all in a Kanban style.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
SaaS
by
About this launch
Build, Share, and Get Public Feedback on Your Projects
KanShareBan by
was hunted by
Om Patel
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Om Patel
. Featured on August 13th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is KanShareBan's first launch.
