See what indie devs are building and give public feedback

Easily share what you're working on, get suggestions while building, and explore others' work—all in a Kanban style.
Productivity
Task Management
SaaS
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
DaisyUI
About this launch
KanShareBan
KanShareBanBuild, Share, and Get Public Feedback on Your Projects
Productivity, Task Management, SaaS
Om Patel
Featured on August 13th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is KanShareBan's first launch.
