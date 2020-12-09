discussion
Camille Franceschi
Makerco-founder, Joonbot: conversation maker
Hey Product Hunters! Thanks so much, @alexd for hunting us! @nicolas_goumard and I are super excited to be on PH today! It has been more than a year that we are working on our conversation builder and, well, this is our first launch on PH!🚀 We created Joonbot with one goal: enable businesses to build custom conversations in minutes that convert. For us, the current tools we use to interact with people on websites could be better. Boring forms, annoying popups, live chats with nobody behind ... They hurt the UX. Nico experimented himself the bad impact of a low conversion on forms. He previously tried to automate the recruitment process for his recruitment firm, but too many candidates didn't complete their forms. In the end, his team had to call the candidates to finish their applications. So much time wasted... Better interactions lead to better conversions and so BUSINESS and 💰! So, we work hard on creating the perfect conversational interface that will boost conversion rate while holding hundred of conversations at the same time. For that, we bet on: - Personnalisation—images, videos, recall information, logic jumps and calculations - Contextualisation—conversations triggered according to the visitor journey - Integration—Zapier, Google Sheets, webhooks for data management, Calendly for meetings and Stripe for payment Here are some use cases: - Collect data—take prospect needs, even offer quotes on the spot - Guide and warm—identity their intentions, suggest oriented FAQs, bring them to the next step - Qualify leads—qualify, segment and book meetings - Conduct surveys and quizzes—create dynamic scoring We would love to hear your feedback, we are always available to answer your questions! 😊 P.S. We have a special offer for you, 50% off during 1 year on all plans 💸 So, you can have the Essential plan for $17/mo! PHM50A for monthly plans | PHA50A for annual plans. It's available until December 16. We also have a free plan. Thanks! ❤️ Nico & Cam
