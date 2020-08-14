Supervalo.
An imaginary venture capital valuation game.
Raph Grieco
Maker
👋 PH Community! Thank you so much @chrismessina for the hunt today, much appreciated! 🙏 Raph here from Supervalo, very excited to be here today and explain what we are looking to achieve with Supervalo! 💜 Our vision at Supervalo is to build through gamification the first Social Network where you learn about Venture Capital, build an investor reputation as an aspiring VC, discover startups as a VC, and become visible in a different manner as a Founder or as an Ecosystem. You can of course simply join for the fun part of it! 🎯 < What is Supervalo? > Supervalo is an Imaginary Venture Capital Valuation Game. Think: Fantasy League 🥇 not for Soccer but for Venture Capital. Players each month select up to 4 startups to build their imaginary portfolio. For each startup they add, players have to predict what they think the other players will predict this particular startup’s valuation is. Got it? Yes, it is a mastermind game 🧠 At the end of each month, players’ valuations startup by startup are compared and points given to those having predicted the average aggregate valuation predicted by all the other players. Meanwhile, throughout the month, players build their personal id card on Supervalo, connect to each other through the collective built-in chat and can submit and upvote other startups that are not yet on Supervalo. The most upvoted one will be added to the game the month after. We are actually still at Day 1 for Supervalo: many more gamification features in our roadmap to have fun while learning VC day after day (or, again, simply for the sake of playing)! Our current objective is to release one feature a month, so come build Supervalo with us. < Why are we making it? > We’ve been active since 2017 as a Venture Capital Education Platform in Western Europe through immersive events that gamify the fundraising process in order to help better raise as a Founder and better invest as an aspiring VC. A year back, we had been considering adding more gamification building blocks to our offering through online entertainment. Covid19 has accelerated our decision-making process to release this digital, educational VC Game, Supervalo. So here we are! You can help! 🙏 What do you think about Supervalo? 🚀 We’d love to get your comments and answer all your questions! Come build Supervalo with us. Raph.
Well designed and really useful. Worth using it
@frederic_ollier1 Thank you Fred!
Congrats for this awesome project!
@stephane_paillard thanks a million Stephane!
Will definitely try it out!
@alexis_leibbrandt So cool, let us know what you think!
Not only a game but a true way to learn the vc mindset from the very inside of it. Congrats Raphael Grieco you definitly master the thing ;-)
@durandchabert many thanks Alex for your support ;) True, this is our main objective, to learn the VC mindset while having fun ;)