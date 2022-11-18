Products
JobTwine
Your interview hours are on us.
JobTwine is an Intelligent Interview on demand platform that helps organisations close offers 3X faster and save hours of your internal product and engineering bandwidth in conducting candidate interviews.
Launched in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
JobTwine
About this launch
JobTwine
Your interview hours are on us.
JobTwine by
JobTwine
was hunted by
Pulkit Girhotra
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Featured on November 18th, 2022.
JobTwine
is not rated yet. This is JobTwine's first launch.
