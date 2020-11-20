discussion
Mihai Cepoi
MakerJobful - Founder & CEO
Hi everyone! Thank you @kevin for hunting us. My name is Mihai, and I am passionate about innovation to make a meaningful difference. I’m very grateful we share the same vision within the Jobful team. Our mission is to reinvent the way recruitment happens. That’s why I am here today, super proud and happy to introduce Jobful’s newest product, which emphasizes candidates holistic assessment rather than being a pile of words in a CV, in a fun and targeted way. Jobful Career Platform is a module that easily integrates into any company’s career page. We use gamification to make the process engaging, AI algorithms to cut through the noise, and company challenges to assess candidates practically. Our product lives by our mantra - show, don’t tell. This being said, we’re here for any questions and eager to hear your feedback. Jobful team is here to answer all your questions.
Congrats on the launch guys! Nice to see more people ops technology getting some traction and exposure
Thank you, @bogdan_ionita! Super excited to launch this new product that’s closing the gap between talent supply and demand.