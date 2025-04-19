Subscribe
User research so easy, you'll actually do it.
Most products fail. Not because they’re bad, but because no one asked users. Jo makes it dead simple to get fast, real feedback before you ship. Just share a link. Jo does the rest.
Launch tags:
User ExperiencePrototypingArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Jo gallery image
Jo gallery image
Jo gallery image
Jo gallery image
Jo gallery image
Built with

About this launch
5 out of 5.0
67
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Jo by
was hunted by
Rags
in User Experience, Prototyping, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rags
,
Prashant
and
Pooja Shenoy
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Jo's first launch.