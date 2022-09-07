Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 291 previous launches →
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro
The latest iPhones from Apple
The new iPhones come packed with new features and longer battery life. The notch now serves a multi functional purpose, changing depending on the app in use, the screens are bigger and brighter and there are new privacy and safety features
Launched in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Apple
by
Apple
Range
About this launch
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro by
Apple
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Apple
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
Apple
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 228 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#85
