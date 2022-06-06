Products
iOS 16
iOS 16
All-new Lock Screen experience and new ways to communicate
Users can personalize their Lock Screen, keep family photos in iCloud Shared Photo Library, recall sent messages, schedule mail, and discover more with Live Text and Visual Look Up
Software Engineering
Tech
Apple
About this launch
iOS 16 by
Apple
Will Feldman
Software Engineering
Tech
. Featured on June 6th, 2022.
Apple
4.2/5 ★
by 229 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
