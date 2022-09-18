Products
Home
→
Product
→
instaprice
instaprice
The pricing calculator for freelance projects
Charge the right price, every time. Instaprice is a pricing calculator with a library of thousands of pre-scoped services for you to instantly know how much to charge.
Launched in
Freelance
Tech
Money
by
instaprice
About this launch
instaprice
The pricing calculator for freelance projects
instaprice by
instaprice
was hunted by
Ben Issen
in
Freelance
Tech
Money
. Made by
Ben Issen
and
Mattia Palmieri
. Featured on September 19th, 2022.
instaprice
is not rated yet. This is instaprice's first launch.
