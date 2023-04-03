Tailkits

Everything you need to build a project with Tailwind CSS. There are 1000+ hand-picked UI kits, templates, components, and more built with Tailwind CSS to save you time.
Tailkits UI

200 tailwind CSS components
Tailkits UI offers a library of over 200 customizable Tailwind components designed to streamline your web development process. These components are perfect for creating modern, responsive websites and landing pages.
Yucel F. Sahan
🚀 Hi everyone!

I’m Yucel, we’re thrilled to launch Tailkits UI w/ @hey_fk a collection of 200+ hand-crafted, customizable components built with Tailwind CSS (v4-ready)

Over the past launches with our Tailkits brand we’ve seen how much time is wasted hunting for good Tailwind templates. Our goal here is simple: give devs + designers a well-curated, high-quality library so you can focus on building, not reinventing UI.

We’d love for you to explore the components, let us know what you like (or what we should add next)

your feedback means a lot!