Launched on July 10th, 2024
Tailkits is highly praised for its extensive library of Tailwind CSS components and templates, offering a valuable resource for developers and designers. Users appreciate the curated collection's quality and the ease it brings to project development. The creators, Yücel and team, are commended for their responsiveness to feedback and continuous updates, enhancing user experience. The platform's submission feature allows users to contribute their own designs, fostering community engagement. Overall, Tailkits is recommended for its ability to streamline workflows and inspire new designs.
Tailkits
🚀 Hi everyone!
I’m Yucel, we’re thrilled to launch Tailkits UI w/ @hey_fk a collection of 200+ hand-crafted, customizable components built with Tailwind CSS (v4-ready)
Over the past launches with our Tailkits brand we’ve seen how much time is wasted hunting for good Tailwind templates. Our goal here is simple: give devs + designers a well-curated, high-quality library so you can focus on building, not reinventing UI.
We’d love for you to explore the components, let us know what you like (or what we should add next)
your feedback means a lot!