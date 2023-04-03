I saw Tailkits in an Indiehackers post and thought I'd share my thoughts here. I've been using Rails 7 and Jekyll with Tailwind CSS for a while and finding decent components and templates sometimes feels like looking for a needle in a haystack. I have a couple go-tos but it's great to see all of these aggregated into one place. As for the UX, it's pretty good as you'd expect, just straightforward functionality but in a very clean way. The creators, Yücel and team, seem pretty on the ball with keeping things updated and are open to feedback and suggestions. A few of us requested a free/paid filter on Indiehackers and they got back mentioning they added that, which I really appreciate and like to see. One thing I do want to point out is their submission form. If you've built or used any great products with Tailwind CSS, you can submit them to be potentially featured on the site. Which is a pretty cool way to get your work out there, especially for us indie hackers. All in all, Tailkits is worth a look if you're a Tailwind CSS user like me. It's not going to build your startup for you, but it will probably speed up the development process and expose you to new designs. Good luck to the team! 🚀