Instant Video from CloudApp

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Scott Smith
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I'm Scott, one of the makers of CloudApp. First, wanted to say thank you to @nickabouzeid for hunting Instant Video! I'm particularly excited about this new release. As a leader of a now fully remote company, being able to communicate clearly, comprehensively, and instantly is even more important than ever before. CloudApp is the fastest way to quickly record your screen (as a video, GIF, or image annotation) and instantly share it as a link. With Instant Video, you can show your work, pitch your product, or answer a question 5x faster than before. We're launching this update on our Mac app (for Catalina) first, and we'll be visiting our apps in the future. In this update, we're also including several other GREAT features: -Do Not Disturb mode to eliminate distractions during recordings -Highlighter for your screenshot annotations and text selection -Call to Action to drive engagement and action on your shared content Looking forward to hearing your feedback on this, and thank you for your support! ✌️ And of course, thanks to all of the work of our incredible team @joedmarti @nsphin for this huge release!
UpvoteShare