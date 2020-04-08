ImmuneCorps

Discussion
Naval Ravikant
Amazing that a volunteer team built this. Thank you, it’s sorely needed. Please distribute as widely as you can.
Hunter
Pro
I've enjoyed watching this product come to life after this tweet from @naval: They're launching in NYC and SF to start. If you're young and healthy, consider volunteering.
@rrhoover Great product on the day big missing your algorithm please featured on this product help all of the world https://www.producthunt.com/post... maybe you don't see the product but you can try it big thanks Ryan Hoover
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
🙏🙏🙏🙏
