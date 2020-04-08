  1. Home
  2.  → ImmuneCorps

ImmuneCorps

An army of the young and the low-risk helping people in need

ImmuneCorps aims to aggregate an army of those recovered from COVID-19 and are immune to the virus, who can use this platform to help the most high-risk among us navigate the pandemic and its aftermath.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Naval Ravikant
Naval Ravikant
Amazing that a volunteer team built this. Thank you, it’s sorely needed. Please distribute as widely as you can.
Upvote (7)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Hunter
Pro
I've enjoyed watching this product come to life after this tweet from @naval: They're launching in NYC and SF to start. If you're young and healthy, consider volunteering.
Upvote (5)Share
Wang Le
Wang Le
@rrhoover Great product on the day big missing your algorithm please featured on this product help all of the world https://www.producthunt.com/post... maybe you don't see the product but you can try it big thanks Ryan Hoover
Upvote (2)Share
Boris Revsin
Boris Revsin
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
UpvoteShare
Chuck Pettid
Chuck Pettid
🙏🙏🙏🙏
UpvoteShare