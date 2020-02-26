Log In
Zeroqode 3.0

Building web applications has never been easier

100+ no-code template for Bubble, 200+ plugins for Bubble, a solution to convert any existing website to an iOS or Android app. Courses that teach how to build products and startups without code. This is Zeroqode.
Zeroqode will usher us into a codeless futureCodeless development platforms are at once a blessing and a curse. If they're complete enough to be powerful they are too difficult for beginners and if they're simple enough for beginners they're useless for serious work. Zeroqode, a one-stop-shop for codeless creation, aims to m...
Hey, Product Hunters! 👋 Today I am happy to announce the launch of Zeroqode 3.0 which comes with a lot of new updates since our last launch on Product Hunt 🎁 To make this launch more special we give producthunters 30% OFF all our templates until end of day February 29 (details below) 🚀 We added 49 new templates (100+ total) and 45 plugins (220+ total) 📑 All templates come with documentation and some even with video tutorials 🧩 We launched Zeroqode Blocks - ready-made components that help build Bubble app much faster. 👨🏽‍💻 New courses and tutorials added on our no-code learning platform - Zeroqode Lab 📲 Launched Nativizer - our new solution to convert any existing website into iOS or Android app Of course, there is still a lot to work on so any feedback would be very helpful. To get 30% promo code please click on the website link and once you are on Zeroqode you will see the code in the live chat welcome message. Thanks a lot for all the support and much ❤️ Levon Founder @ Zeroqode
