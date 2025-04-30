Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Idleforest
Idleforest
Plant trees while you browse
Visit
Upvote 55
Make a positive impact on the environment by sharing your unused bandwidth. Plant real trees while you browse the web!
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Climate Tech
•
Nature
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Idleforest
Plant trees while you browse
Follow
55
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Idleforest by
Idleforest
was hunted by
Daniiba
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Climate Tech
,
Nature
. Made by
Daniiba
. Featured on May 2nd, 2025.
Idleforest
is not rated yet. This is Idleforest's first launch.