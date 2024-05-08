Launches
HyperURLs
HyperURLs
Organise & share your URLs, effortlessly
Seamlessly organise and manage your favourite online resources and experience the convenience of effortless link management.
Launched in
Telegram
Productivity
SaaS
by
HyperURLs
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
4,952 upvotes
I did all the design myself, just because of the tons of examples available on TailwindCSS website.
Laravel Framework
2 upvotes
Without the Framwork, the product wouldn;t exists. Huge shoutout to Taylor & Team
About this launch
HyperURLs
Organise & Share, your URLs, Effortlessly
HyperURLs by
HyperURLs
was hunted by
KU Rehan
in
Telegram
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
KU Rehan
. Featured on May 10th, 2024.
HyperURLs
is not rated yet. This is HyperURLs's first launch.
