Laravel
1K followers
1K followers
Laravel is a web application framework with expressive, elegant syntax. We’ve already laid the foundation — freeing you to create without sweating the small things.
Simplify deployment and server management for modern apps
Laravel Forge
Launching today
Laravel Forge is the next-generation server management platform built for developers who want speed, control, and simplicity. Provision servers in seconds, deploy with zero downtime, and keep your apps secure. Deploy Laravel, PHP, HTML, and even JavaScript.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m thrilled to share the next-generation Laravel Forge with you! As someone who’s been deploying apps using Forge since 2014, this reimagined Forge is everything I've wanted to see in a server management platform.
There's just something special about deploying 10+ sites onto a single VPS. This new Forge gives you the power to do that with modern features.
Why Laravel Forge?
⚡ Instant provisioning: Spin up fully configured servers in seconds with Laravel VPS.
🔥 Zero-downtime deployments: Push updates confidently without interrupting users.
👍 A full stack server, ready in minutes: Forge installs Nginx, PHP, MySQL/Postgres, Redis, and all essentials on your cloud provider of choice.
💰 Flat-rate pricing: Predictable monthly billing means you know exactly how much you’ll pay.
👩💻 Team collaboration: Role-based access control (RBAC) and organizations as billable entities make it easy for teams to manage servers and projects efficiently. Real-time SSH sessions are also available on Laravel VPS.
🛠️ Create any type of server: From single app servers to full networks, Forge can handle it all: web, app, or database.
Oh yeah, and Forge can also deploy WordPress, Next.js, and Nuxt.js sites!
How it works:
🌐 Use Laravel VPS, choose a server provider, or bring your own server
🔗 Connect your Git provider (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket)
📂 Choose your repository
🚀 Deploy your app with zero downtime
⚙️ Configure databases, queues, and scheduled tasks with a few clicks
👥 Collaborate with your team using Teams and RBAC
👀 Monitor and expand as needed
I can’t wait for you to try Forge. It makes launching and managing servers a breeze, and I’m excited to see what you build!
