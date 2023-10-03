Daniel Kempe used Laravel to build Quuu ( 200 points )

Picking a framework for Quuu was a no-brainer back in 2005 - Laravel all the way! 1. It's a breeze to work with. The code reads like English, which means less head-scratching and more building. 2. Database stuff? Laravel's got my back with Eloquent ORM. It's like magic for managing all our user and subscription data. 3. Security's baked in. SQL injection, CSRF - Laravel handles the scary stuff so I can sleep at night. 4. The ecosystem is gold. Need subscription billing? There's a package for that. Saved me tons of time. 5. When I'm stuck, the docs and community are lifesavers. Always find what I need. Not tried any alternatives as just haven't need one.