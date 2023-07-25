Products
Humbird AI - Public Beta

The silver-bullet solution for proactive hiring

Elevate Your Hiring Process: Embrace Advanced AI Capabilities to Attract, Engage, and Convert Top Talent
Launched in
Hiring
Productivity
SaaS
 by
Humbird AI
"Many thanks for checking out our launch. Please feel free to let us know what do you think."

About this launch
Humbird AI
Humbird AI - Public Beta by
Humbird AI
was hunted by
Adith Mathialagan
in Hiring, Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Adith Mathialagan
,
Vijayanand Kailash
,
pravin kumar
,
Deepak V
,
Vijayanand Kailash
,
Vignesh J
,
Sendil Ravindran
,
Harys N A
,
Dineshkumar Arjunan
and
Manvitha Reddy
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Humbird AI
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on May 25th, 2023.
