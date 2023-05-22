Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Humbird AI - Beta
Humbird AI - Beta
The silver bullet solution for proactive hiring
Visit
Upvote 22
50% Off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AI-powered Talent CRM for high-growth technology companies to build a sterling and diverse workforce and reduce recruitment cycle through proactive hiring!
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
by
Humbird AI - Beta
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What do you think of Humbird AI"
The makers of Humbird AI - Beta
About this launch
Humbird AI - Beta
The silver bullet solution for proactive hiring
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Humbird AI - Beta by
Humbird AI - Beta
was hunted by
Adith Mathialagan
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Adith Mathialagan
,
Vijayanand Kailash
,
Sendil Ravindran
,
Vignesh J
,
Dineshkumar Arjunan
,
anil kumble
,
Deepak V
and
Harys N A
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Humbird AI - Beta
is not rated yet. This is Humbird AI - Beta's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report