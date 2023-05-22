Products
Humbird AI - Beta

Humbird AI - Beta

The silver bullet solution for proactive hiring

AI-powered Talent CRM for high-growth technology companies to build a sterling and diverse workforce and  reduce recruitment cycle through proactive hiring!
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
 by
Humbird AI - Beta
Humbird AI - Beta
About this launch
Humbird AI - Beta
Humbird AI - BetaThe silver bullet solution for proactive hiring
Humbird AI - Beta by
Humbird AI - Beta
was hunted by
Adith Mathialagan
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources. Made by
Adith Mathialagan
,
Vijayanand Kailash
,
Sendil Ravindran
,
Vignesh J
,
Dineshkumar Arjunan
,
anil kumble
,
Deepak V
and
Harys N A
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Humbird AI - Beta
is not rated yet. This is Humbird AI - Beta's first launch.
