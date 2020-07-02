Humantic AI Sales Assistant

Discussion
Thanks @kevin for sharing our sales assistant with the PH community! You the man, bud. Selling has all of a sudden gone completely virtual and remote, but it doesn't have to become a series of impersonal, soulless zoom calls. This will not only help salespeople make that personal, empathetic connection, it will do it with oomph & style - bringing them prospect intelligence that otherwise would need a researcher looking that prospect up! The feedback from our beta users has been super-positive, you will just simply LOVE what it can do for you to hit your numbers if you are a salesperson. And as always, while our pricing plans are super affordable starting at $9 per user, here is a ProductHunt special 25% discount for the first 500 users: PHCLOSEMORE25 To more closed deals!
Salesforce automation is going to be a key driver for future particularly in contactless economy. This is going to fill a great void
@tapan_kumar_panda Thanks Tapan. The future of selling is going to be different indeed, and we need to bring more 'humanization' to the sales process. Understanding people is the starting point!
A great product by @amarpreetkalkat . We found that you can use it in prospecting & understanding if a buyer has authority, or what kind of buyer they are. We are very happy with what we have seen in terms of our ability to personalize, and looking to use it further to improve our sales conversion.
@trivediravi Thanks Ravi, been great to have you as an early user. Really glad you guys like it, here is to closing a lot more often!
