  1. Home
  2.  → Humantic AI API

Humantic AI API

API for instant personality insights and personalization

Humantic AI API provides full personality assessment and personalization insights for any individual using only a LinkedIn ID, resume, or text.
You can understand every customer and be ready to personalize your product at scale in a few hours.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Pooran Prasad Rajanna
I had used Humantic on chrome extension.. API is a welcome move :)
Share