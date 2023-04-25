Products
This is the latest launch from Hugging Face
See Hugging Face’s 13 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Hugging Chat
Hugging Chat
The first open source alternative to ChatGPT
HuggingChat's goal is to provide an AI assistant with a friendly, human-like personality and the ability to understand and respond to natural language queries from users like you.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Hugging Face
Hugging Face
Solving NLP one commit at a time!
Hugging Chat by
Hugging Face
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Clément Delangue
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
Hugging Face
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on September 8th, 2016.
