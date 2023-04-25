Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Hugging Face
See Hugging Face’s 13 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hugging Chat
Hugging Chat

Hugging Chat

The first open source alternative to ChatGPT

Free
Embed
HuggingChat's goal is to provide an AI assistant with a friendly, human-like personality and the ability to understand and respond to natural language queries from users like you.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
Hugging Face
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
Hugging FaceSolving NLP one commit at a time!
12reviews
69
followers
Hugging Chat by
Hugging Face
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Clément Delangue
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
Hugging Face
is rated 5/5 by 12 users. It first launched on September 8th, 2016.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-