How to Succeed in Sales, Career, and Life

27 established sales leaders share their experience of achieving excellence. They talk about sales development, negotiation/closing, and customer success. They offer you their take on success and how to reach it. There’s also some pep talk and anecdotes. The real deal. Enjoy the read & please note that it does require an email opt-in.
I’m so happy and proud to have been a part of this great project. Thanks to all our friends who were kind enough to respond and give all the great advice that we can all use. Don’t let the simplicity and length of this ebook mislead/fool you! Instead of that, pick 1-3 principles on which you want to focus. Take 2-3 months and work on these principles every day, and you’ll see that the change will be tremendous. These principles can be applied no matter how talented or untalented someone is. However, being consistent isn’t the easiest thing in the world. That’s the reason why less than 10% of people stick to these principles and follow them. And those who do are the best among us. I’d like to thank my team, Aleksandra Fajfric (Art Director), and Natasa Djalovic (Marketing Manager) who made this happen. Furthermore, I’d love to thank my friends and industry veterans who’ve added a ton of value to this ebook: Aaron Ross, Adrian Chow, Barbara Giamanco, Bob Perkins, Chris Ortolano, Cory Bray, David R Bradley, Dianna Geairn, Dionne Mischler, Jamie Shanks, Jill Konrath, John Barrows, Jonathan Farrington, Kendra Lee, Lars Nilsson, Lauren Bailey, Max Altschuler, Mike Kunkle, Paula White, Richard Harris, Sean Sheppard, Steli Efti, Steve Richard, Steve Shauck, Tamara Schenk, Tibor Shanto, Wendy Weiss. We’re working on the 2.0 version of the ebook. If you know someone who should participate, tag them here. Hope you’ll have a great time reading. – Shawn Finder
awesome content and the principles are very practical.
