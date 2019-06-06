Log In
How Is Everyone? 🌍

An attempt to find out how the world is feeling.

Ever wondered how the world is feeling? Sometimes we forget to ask. This online poll encourages people to take a moment to reflect on their mood. Cast your vote, share with others and view the results of poll. Let's make it the biggest poll of all time 🌍
Sohail Khan
Eddie-Joe Robinson
 
Helpful
  Sohail Khan
    Sohail KhanTech enthusiast
    Pros: 

    A simple yet impressive idea !

    Cons: 

    -----

    Used the poll a simple and impressive initiative , and loved the fact it doesn't needed any extra efforts to vote.

    Sohail Khan has used this product for one day.
Andrea Hernández
Andrea Hernández
Hunter
What a heartfelt idea, thank you @geeogi for creating this, actually took a good moment to respond which emoji resonated with me at the moment and was not dissappointed with my answer. Thanks for checking up with the rest of us, what a good reminder to be mindful of our emotions and that we belong to a collective afterall, hope everyone else is doing great!
