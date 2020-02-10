  1. Home
  2.  → Hoop

Hoop

Make new friends on Snapchat 👻🔥

Find new friends on Snapchat using Hoop! For every profile you discover, you can either :
- ask for their Snapchat username
- or move to the next profile
How Hoop hit #2 with its Tinder for SnapchatSnapchat's developer platform is blowing up as a gateway to teen social app users. Hoop is the latest Snap Kit blockbuster, rocketing to No. 2 on the overall App Store charts this month with its Tinder -esque swiping interface for discovering people and asking to message with them over Snapch...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Nice validation for Snap Kit 👻
UpvoteShare
Alin - Catalin
Alin - Catalin
@amrith What do you mean by validation?
UpvoteShare
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
I played with this a bit over the weekend (disclaimer: I'm happily coupled up – it was for research!). Hoop's Snap Kit integration is slick, similar to YOLO but what's most interesting to me is that this isn't the first app built to help Snapchat users find other people: Yellow, Peek, Snapcodes, and Snapchatters are a few others from years past. Snapchat is intentionally not trying to solve this "problem" because of their focus on connecting true friends more closely. As soon as Snapchat becomes a broadcast medium or friend collecting game, it loses its intimacy.
UpvoteShare