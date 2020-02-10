Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Nice validation for Snap Kit 👻
I played with this a bit over the weekend (disclaimer: I'm happily coupled up – it was for research!). Hoop's Snap Kit integration is slick, similar to YOLO but what's most interesting to me is that this isn't the first app built to help Snapchat users find other people: Yellow, Peek, Snapcodes, and Snapchatters are a few others from years past. Snapchat is intentionally not trying to solve this "problem" because of their focus on connecting true friends more closely. As soon as Snapchat becomes a broadcast medium or friend collecting game, it loses its intimacy.
