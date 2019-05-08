YOLO lets you receive & answer anonymous messages from your Snapchat followers, directly in the app. Your responses are instantly sharable back into your Snap story. #1 in the App Store less than 24 hours after launching.
#1 app YOLO Q&A is the Snapchat platform's 1st hitThere's a new teen app sensation. Anonymous question-asking app YOLO has rocketed to the #1 US app position with the help of Snapchat. Built on top of the Snap Kit platform, YOLO uses Snapchat for login and Bitmoji profile pics to let you add an "ask me anything" sticker to your S...
TechCrunch
Nick AbouzeidHunterPro@nickabouzeid · Partner @ Shrug Capital
#1 in the App Store in < 24 hours. 😮 Curious to see what people are doing on top of YOLO (instead of just taking anonymous questions).
