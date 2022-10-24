Products
This is the latest launch from Highlight
See Highlight’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Highlight's Node.js Integration
Ranked #3 for today
Highlight's Node.js Integration
A better way to monitor your Node.js backend
Visit
Upvote 105
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Highlight's Node.js Integration is a set of features, including backend metrics monitoring and backend error recording, that makes it easier than ever to get the most out of Highlight to monitor your JavaScript backend.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
by
Highlight
About this launch
Highlight
Understand and debug customer issues with confidence
7
reviews
3.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Highlight's Node.js Integration by
Highlight
was hunted by
Haroon Choudery
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
. Made by
Haroon Choudery
,
Jay Khatri
,
Vadim Korolik
,
Zane Mayberry
,
Chris Schmitz
,
Sasha Aptlin
and
Eric Thomas
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
Highlight
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on August 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
105
Comments
7
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#11
