Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Highlight
Ranked #2 for today
Highlight
Understand and debug customer issues quickly.
Visit
Upvote 23
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Highlight makes it easy to understand and debug customer issues. With session replay, error stack tracing, and user console visibility, Highlight removes the mystery of debugging.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Highlight
Haggle
Ad
Find, evaluate, and buy software in a single platform
About this launch
Highlight
Because a stack trace alone isn't enough.
0
reviews
107
followers
Follow for updates
Highlight by
Highlight
was hunted by
Vadim Korolik
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Vadim Korolik
,
Jay Khatri
,
Zane Mayberry
,
Richard Hua
,
Haroon Choudery
and
Chris Schmitz
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
Highlight
is not rated yet. This is Highlight's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#85
Report