Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hammer
Hammer

Hammer

The missing piece between ⌘+C ⌘+V

Free Options
Hammer transforms your clipboard data into something else. No more searching for Base64 conversion, Encryption/Decryption, QR to Text, ... the list goes on. Select a hammer and strike it. Your clipboard data will then be transformed. Easy.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Menu Bar Apps
Development
 by
Hammer
deco.cx 2.0
deco.cx 2.0
Ad
Build web apps 10x faster with Deno, JSX, TS & Tailwind
About this launch
Hammer
HammerThe missing piece between ⌘+C ⌘+V
0
reviews
18
followers
Hammer by
Hammer
was hunted by
Jack
in Developer Tools, Menu Bar Apps, Development. Made by
Jack
. Featured on May 5th, 2024.
Hammer
is not rated yet. This is Hammer's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-