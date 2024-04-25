Launches
Home
Product
Hammer
Hammer
The missing piece between ⌘+C ⌘+V
Hammer transforms your clipboard data into something else. No more searching for Base64 conversion, Encryption/Decryption, QR to Text, ... the list goes on. Select a hammer and strike it. Your clipboard data will then be transformed. Easy.
Developer Tools
Menu Bar Apps
Development
Hammer
About this launch
Hammer
The missing piece between ⌘+C ⌘+V
Hammer by
Hammer
Jack
Developer Tools
Menu Bar Apps
Development
Jack
Featured on May 5th, 2024.
Hammer
is not rated yet. This is Hammer's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
