Gynger
Ranked #2 for today
Gynger
Flexible financing for software & infrastructure
Gynger is a financing platform that provides immediate access to non-dilutive capital for software & infrastructure purchases. Get underwritten in minutes, have your vendors paid the next day & manage all your software contracts in one dashboard.
Launched in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Gynger
About this launch
Gynger
Flexible financing for software & infrastructure.
Gynger by
Gynger
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Tamar Katz
,
Mark Ghermezian
,
Drew Olsen
and
Amnon Mishor
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
Gynger
is not rated yet. This is Gynger's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#3
