Guidemaker
Free How-to Guide & SOP Creator
Instantly generate how-to guides and SOPS while you work using AI — all for free with no limits on usage. Guidemaker integrates with your favorite tools like Wordpress, Shopify, Webflow, Confluence, and more.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Free How-to Guide & SOP Creator
. Featured on April 16th, 2025.
This is Guidemaker's first launch.