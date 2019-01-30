A new and better way to support your customers. Groove 2.0 helps you turn your customer interactions into meaningful conversations and stronger relationships. Comprised of a simple yet powerful multi-channel shared Inbox, Knowledge Base, and Reports, Groove 2.0 is a perfect alternative to overly complicated and overpriced help desk solutions.
Reviews
- Pros:
Works with the tools you are already using: Groove 2.0 is integrated with your other favorite tools such as Stripe, Trello and Shopify.Cons:
Doesn’t offer SSO/SAML for users
After using the free trial a bit I'm amazed how easy it integrates with my other already used tools, great job on that!Antu Biswas has used this product for one week.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Alex TurnbullMaker@alexmturnbull · CEO
Hey everyone! I’m Alex, CEO and founder of Groove. First of all—thanks so much for hunting Groove 2.0. We’re extremely excited to share our hard work with the Product Hunt community! For the past 2 years, we’ve painstakingly torn down, rethought, and rebuilt nearly everything we spent the five years prior working on. And now, we’re finally here, ready to share the culmination of an incredible amount of hard work by a team that continues to amaze me. Groove 2.0 has been rebuilt from the ground up to be up to 8x faster and far more powerful than it has ever been. 🚀 We’ve introduced game-changing new features for better collaboration, and a new reporting platform that gives teams unparalleled insights into their performance. And, perhaps our longest-standing customer request, we’ve rebuilt our Knowledge Base product from the ground up to be the absolute best option for help docs on the market. The new Groove 2.0 consisting of Inbox, Knowledge Base, and Reports is available to everyone starting today. We’re not done improving yet so be sure to keep an eye out as the rebuilt version of Groove becomes the baseline for further developments. In the meantime, we’d love everyone’s feedback on Groove 2.0 and all of its functionalities, so we can continue making it better for you. Cheers, Alex
Upvote (6)Share·
Vinish Garg@vingar · Co-founder @mystippi @ContentHug
@alexmturnbull Saw your email earlier today and replied too. Looking forward to the new product experience!
Upvote Share·
Itai Elizur@itaielizur · COO at InboundJunction
Looks cool. Love that is integrates with all my current stack of tools!
Upvote (2)Share·
Agnes Thompso@agnes_thompso · Business owner
The whole UI looks clean and smooth, would most definitely give it a try!
Upvote (1)Share·
Yuval Halevi@yuval_halevi
Clean and beautiful. Love it! Bad customer support can make me really hate a company (personally) It’s so important to provide your customers high quality & fast respond and it seems Groove can really solve it.
Upvote (1)Share·
Baadier Sydow@baadier · Founder
I see Groove, I upvote.
Upvote Share·