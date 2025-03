GrammarPaw AI writing assistant for Mac Visit Upvote 70

GrammarPaw is your intelligent AI writing companion that lives in your Mac's menu bar. To access it, simply use one keyboard shortcut (⌃⌥Space), which gives you access to ChatGPT and Claude to help correct grammar, rewrite, and translate your texts easily.

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • User Experience • Tech

Meet the team Show more Show more