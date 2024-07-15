Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Gradient Synth
Gradient Synth
Turn colors into sounds
Visit
Upvote 26
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Gradient Synth is an intuitive music creation app for iOS that turns colors into sound. Ideal for beginners, it offers a playful interface where you create music by interacting with gradients.
Launched in
iOS
Music
by
Gradient Synth
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Gradient Synth
colorful sounds for everyone
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
Gradient Synth by
Gradient Synth
was hunted by
Corey Lofthus (souLyft)
in
iOS
,
Music
. Made by
Corey Lofthus (souLyft)
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
Gradient Synth
is not rated yet. This is Gradient Synth's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report