Google Nest Audio
Google Nest Audio
The all new smart speakers from Google
Google
Meet Nest Audio, the helpful speaker that’s all about sound.
50% more bass & 75% more volume than the original Google Home
Sparkles 19mm tweeter
Control knobs 75mm mid-woofer
Musical note High frequency coverage
Studio microphone
Clear vocals
Featured
an hour ago
Google's new Nest Audio smart speaker is official, costs $99.99
Google has officially announced its latest smart speaker, the new Nest Audio. The Nest Audio is powered by the Google Assistant and sits between the entry-level Nest Mini and the higher-end Nest Max. It costs $99.99 and will be available starting October 5th.
