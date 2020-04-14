Good (crisis) email templates

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Steli Efti
Maker
If your inbox looks anything like mine, you've already received too many bad COVID-19 emails. Both from companies that you're a customer of, and from companies that are trying to sell to you. In times like these, everyone's patience with time-wasting emails is in even shorter supply than ever. And our BS-radars are hyper-alert. You SHOULD be sending emails to your prospects and customers during these times. You SHOULD show up and reach out. But you better do it effing well. We've collected examples and templates of well-written email templates for sales, marketing, and customer success to help you send better emails. As always, we'd love to hear from you, and if you have any examples of great (or exceptionally bad) emails, please share them with us so we can add them to this collection too!
Upvote (1)Share