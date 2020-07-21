Gmail Unsub
Unsubscribe Gmail emails in bulk with a single click
Vinodh David
Maker
Hi all, Thank you @kevin for the hunt! We all have this problem of subscribing to multiple services but many of them require you to login to unsubscribe and its not easy to do on a busy day. We also don’t have the heart to mark them as SPAM, since its an email from a service we subscribed. And then there is actual SPAM where they get creative to get into our inbox. There were many free services that tried to solve the problem. But they traded your data in exchange for this functionality (unroll.me sighs). So it got us thinking can we solve this problem in a simple and privacy centric way. Gmail Unsub was born. Its 100% private and no data is ever sent to our server. It stores and works only on your chrome browser. With a single click you can unsubscribe multiple emails. These emails will never come to inbox and disturb you ever again. They are archived and labeled, so if you decide to search them later they are available. We are working on an update where you can choose to delete them as well. Feel free to comment with any questions and do give the app a spin. Take control of your inbox with a single click.
