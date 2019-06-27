Gist Platform

Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Raghavender Rao Jitta
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Thanks to @kevin for the hunt 🙏 We are excited to show the Product Hunt community what we have been working on the last couple of years. We are a team of 20+ now who believe that you need one tool for all your interactions with your contacts and you shouldn't have to pay an arm and a leg to do it. Gist combines live chat, email marketing, marketing automation, a help desk, knowledge base, event tracking, and more into one unified platform. I look forward to hearing your feedback!
UpvoteShare