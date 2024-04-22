Ghost ActivityPub

Launches
Ghost is federating over ActivityPub to allow publishers to follow, like, and reply to one another across the entire open web.
Launched in
Open Source
Writing
Social Networking
Ghost
Publish online, build a business, work from home
230
reviews
319
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
John O'Nolan
in
Open Source
,
Writing
,
Social Networking
. Made by
John O'Nolan
. Featured on April 22nd, 2024.
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 212 users. It first launched on January 14th, 2014.
