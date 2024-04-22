Launches
This is the latest launch from Ghost
Ghost ActivityPub
Ranked #14 for today

Ghost ActivityPub

Federating to join the world's largest publishing network

Free
Ghost is federating over ActivityPub to allow publishers to follow, like, and reply to one another across the entire open web.
Launched in
Open Source
Writing
Social Networking
 by
Ghost
About this launch
Ghost ActivityPub by
Ghost
was hunted by
John O'Nolan
in Open Source, Writing, Social Networking. Made by
John O'Nolan
. Featured on April 22nd, 2024.
Ghost
Ghost is rated 4.7/5 by 212 users. It first launched on January 14th, 2014.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#15