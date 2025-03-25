Launches
Gemini 2.5
Google's most intelligent AI model
Introducing Gemini 2.5, our most intelligent AI model. Our first release, an experimental version of 2.5 Pro, unlocks state-of-the-art performance in math and science. 🔥
About this launch
Gemini 2.5
Our most intelligent AI model
Gemini 2.5 by
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sundar Pichai
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
This is Gemini 2.5's first launch.