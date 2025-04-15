Launches
Gamma 2.0
This is a launch from Gamma
See 2 previous launches
Gamma 2.0
Presentations, websites, and socials created instantly
Visit
Upvote 63
Gamma is your AI design partner for effortless presentations, websites, social media posts, and more—so you can focus on what you do best.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Social Media
•
Marketing
About this launch
Gamma
A new medium for presenting ideas. Powered by AI.
4.75 out of 5.0
Follow
63
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Gamma 2.0 by
Gamma
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Social Media
,
Marketing
. Made by
Grant Lee
,
Travis Beck
,
Zach Leach
,
Julie Barwick
,
Alison Bemis
,
Jordan Garcia
,
Ali Abbas Rizvi
,
Melissae Elhajj
,
James Fox
,
Jon Noronha
,
Melissae E.
,
Jessilin Zhang
,
Sharadhi Gadagkar
and
Naomi Chao
. Featured on April 16th, 2025.
Gamma
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 161 users. It first launched on August 17th, 2022.