Gamma
Ranked #1 for today
Gamma
Write like a doc, present like a deck
Gamma is an alternative to slide decks - a fast, simple way to share and present your work. Create engaging presentations, memos, briefs, and docs that are easy to discuss live or share async. All in your browser, nothing to download or install.
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Tech
Gamma
Gamma by
Gamma
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Tech
. Made by
Grant Lee
,
Jon Noronha
,
James Fox
,
Ali Abbas Rizvi
,
Jordan Garcia
,
Alison Bemis
,
Julie Barwick
,
Jessica Chong
,
Naomi Chao
,
Sharadhi Gadagkar
,
Zach Leach
,
Jessilin Zhang
,
Travis Beck
and
Nikolas Payne
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Gamma
is not rated yet. This is Gamma's first launch.
