Gallery Go by Google

A fast, helpful way to organize your photos offline

Gallery Go by Google Photos is a photo gallery, designed to work offline, that uses machine learning to automatically organize and make your photos look their best.
Google launches Gallery Go, a lightweight alternative to Google PhotosGallery Go is a new app from Google designed to let people with unreliable internet connections organize and edit their photos. Like Google's regular Photos app it uses machine learning to organize your photos. You can also use it to auto-enhance your pictures and apply filters.
