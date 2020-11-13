  1. Home
Fulljar

Simple and privacy focused analytics

Fulljar is a Simple and Privacy Foucsed Analytics, in which we provide Google Analytics alernative. Fulljar is made for UX Designers
, Product Managers
, Marketers
, Development Teams
and many more. Join us with my movement towards Privacy
Fulljar | How Google managed to destroy users' trust in one weekHow google managed to destroy users trust in one week and started intruding into its user privacy using Google Chrome
Sabari Anandhan KGT
Maker
🎈
Well, “We believe In Privacy"
Our Development Family is in the proud moment of launching our Simple and Privacy Focused Analytics "Fulljar". We believe and Respect people's privacy. Each visitors will be marked as an UUID so, there isn't need for us to track IP. Join us with the proud movement towards Privacy.
Do you believe, can Privacy Focused Analytics, helps to regain the Internet Freedom from spooky "Google Analytics"??
Yes
No
