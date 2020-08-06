Free Email Verifier

  1. Home
The first free and accurate email verification service

Our email verification service validates your addresses before you send to your list. Email addresses are tested for syntax and accounts are tested for validity in real-time over SMTP. We also use AI to figure out first names from just email addresses.
Our new free email verification serviceWe are now offering a free email verification service. You can verify your email addresses while sending, or separately from sending. If you verify your email addresses while sending, you can substantially minimize the bounces you get back to your Inbox since only email addresses that pass verification will receive your email campaign.
Ajay Goel
Maker
Hi! I've been developing email products for 20 years and I was recently frustrated over how expensive and complicated the existing email verification services are, so I built my own, and integrated it into our email campaign tool, GMass. For the first time, you can, for free: 1. Validate your entire email list using our web-based tool. OR... 2. Validate your entire email list using our API. OR... 3. Validate your entire email list at the time you send to it. Even better, using a huge database of first names and an algorithm we wrote, we can accurately generate first names based on just an email address. Example: johnsmith@gmail.com will yield a first name of John. I built our service to be super easy to use. Nothing to sign up for, no credit card to input, and it's completely free. You can use it with any email sending service on the planet, whether that's MailChimp, ActiveCampaign, or some lesser known tool.
Johan Bavaud 🇨🇭
Wouha ! Thanks for that !
Ajay Goel
Maker
@johan_bavaud You're most welcome.
