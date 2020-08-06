Free Email Verifier

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Ajay Goel
Maker
Hi! I've been developing email products for 20 years and I was recently frustrated over how expensive and complicated the existing email verification services are, so I built my own, and integrated it into our email campaign tool, GMass. For the first time, you can, for free: 1. Validate your entire email list using our web-based tool. OR... 2. Validate your entire email list using our API. OR... 3. Validate your entire email list at the time you send to it. Even better, using a huge database of first names and an algorithm we wrote, we can accurately generate first names based on just an email address. Example: johnsmith@gmail.com will yield a first name of John. I built our service to be super easy to use. Nothing to sign up for, no credit card to input, and it's completely free. You can use it with any email sending service on the planet, whether that's MailChimp, ActiveCampaign, or some lesser known tool.
Upvote (1)Share
Wouha ! Thanks for that !
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@johan_bavaud You're most welcome.
UpvoteShare