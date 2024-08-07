  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Fred - The UXR shepherd
    Fred - The UXR shepherd

    Fred - The UXR shepherd

    Streamline user research

    Free Options
    Fred is your user research companion! You can run a variety of research studies and easily compose, store and organise your work, ensuring that it's always at your fingertips when you need it—all in a collaborative, ready-to-share document.
    Launched in
    User Experience
    SaaS
    UX Design
     by
    Fred - The UXR shepherd
    ShipAngular
    ShipAngular
    Ad
    Your ShipFast Template, for Angular
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Figma
    Next.js
    Flowbite
    MiroTalk
    About this launch
    Fred - The UXR shepherd
    Fred - The UXR shepherdIt's time to streamline user research at a reasonable price!
    0
    reviews
    10
    followers
    Fred - The UXR shepherd by
    Fred - The UXR shepherd
    was hunted by
    Imre Guaglianone
    in User Experience, SaaS, UX Design. Made by
    Imre Guaglianone
    and
    Davide Guaglianone
    . Featured on August 12th, 2024.
    Fred - The UXR shepherd
    is not rated yet. This is Fred - The UXR shepherd's first launch.
    Upvotes
    11
    Vote chart
    Comments
    4
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -