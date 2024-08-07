Launches
Fred - The UXR shepherd
Streamline user research
Fred is your user research companion! You can run a variety of research studies and easily compose, store and organise your work, ensuring that it's always at your fingertips when you need it—all in a collaborative, ready-to-share document.
User Experience
SaaS
UX Design
Fred - The UXR shepherd by
Imre Guaglianone
User Experience
SaaS
UX Design
Imre Guaglianone
Davide Guaglianone
. Featured on August 12th, 2024.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
