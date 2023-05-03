Products
This is the latest launch from Formaloo
See Formaloo’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Formaloo Free
Formaloo Free
May the forms be with you introducing Formaloo
Visit
Upvote 20
50% OFF first year
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Build forms, web apps, and membership portals without any code! No more free trials; You can use Formaloo for free forever!
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
No-Code
by
Formaloo
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What feature do you like to see in Formaloo next?"
The makers of Formaloo Free
About this launch
Formaloo
Mobile database & form builder, made for teams
76
reviews
59
followers
Follow for updates
Formaloo Free by
Formaloo
was hunted by
Farokh Shahabi
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
No-Code
. Made by
Farokh Shahabi
. Featured on May 4th, 2023.
Formaloo
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 76 users. It first launched on November 17th, 2021.
Upvotes
20
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report