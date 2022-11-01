Sign in
Ranked #9 for today
folkX, by folk
Build lists of contacts, from anywhere
folkX is the Chrome extension that lets you create contacts from virtually anywhere on the web. With just a click, you can instantly add enriched contacts to your folk CRM from LinkedIn, Gmail, Twitter, Instagram, or wherever you want.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
No-Code
+1 by
Folk
About this launch
Folk
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 37 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2022.
