folk 3.0
folk 3.0
The CRM for companies who care about people
Build real relationships to close winning deals. folk is a CRM to build genuine connections, that's simple to use and easy to integrate.
Productivity
Sales
No-Code
folk
folk
Next generation CRM
folk 3.0 by
folk
Thibaud Elziere
Productivity
Sales
No-Code
Thibaud Elziere
Alexandre Cazé
Antoine Colmard
Arthur Parmentier
Aymeric Secret
Benjamin Clanet
Carine Letellier
Elisa Llera
Erwan Gauthier
Julie Abecassis
Julien Freche
Kevin Le Pommelec
Matteo Rigon
Morgane Conrad
Simo Lemhandez
Victor Meulle Stef
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
folk
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 186 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2022.
