This is the latest launch from folk
See folk ’s 3 previous launches
folk 3.0
The CRM for companies who care about people

Free Options
Build real relationships to close winning deals. folk is a CRM to build genuine connections, that's simple to use and easy to integrate.
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
No-Code
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
June
Flatfile
Cycle
Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
folk
folk is rated 4.9/5 by 186 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2022.
