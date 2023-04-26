Products
folk 2.0
The Intelligent CRM
folk is the CRM that works for you, not the other way around. It’s lightweight, customizable, and powered with AI to let you easily build stronger relationships.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
folk
folk 2.0 by
folk
was hunted by
Thibaud Elziere
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Mohamed GHOBARA
,
Thibaud Elziere
,
Simo Lemhandez
,
Jean-Yves Poilleux
,
Victor
,
Alexandre Cazé
,
Julie Abecassis
,
Morgane Conrad
,
Erwan Gauthier
,
Antoine Colmard
,
Antoine Teuf
,
Aymeric Secret
,
Carine Letellier
,
Kevin Le Pommelec
and
Vivien BRUNEL
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
folk
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 132 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
242
Comments
90
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
