This is the latest launch from folk
See folk ’s 2 previous launches
folk 2.0

The Intelligent CRM

folk is the CRM that works for you, not the other way around. It’s lightweight, customizable, and powered with AI to let you easily build stronger relationships.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
folk
About this launch
folk
folk Customizable no-code CRM
132reviews
1.4K
followers
folk 2.0 by
folk
was hunted by
Thibaud Elziere
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by
Mohamed GHOBARA
,
Thibaud Elziere
,
Simo Lemhandez
,
Jean-Yves Poilleux
,
Victor
,
Alexandre Cazé
,
Julie Abecassis
,
Morgane Conrad
,
Erwan Gauthier
,
Antoine Colmard
,
Antoine Teuf
,
Aymeric Secret
,
Carine Letellier
,
Kevin Le Pommelec
and
Vivien BRUNEL
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
folk
is rated 4.9/5 by 132 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
242
Comments
90
Day rank
-
Week rank
-