    Organize your cards and documents

    Set up a digital wallet in seconds. Store documents and cards in one place. Experience automatic text extraction, end-to-end encryption, and secure sharing. Perfect for backup, organization, travel, and managing personal, family, or team documents.
    Launched in
    Android
    iOS
    Security
     by
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Daria Ofitserova
    in Android, iOS, Security. Made by
    Ivan Razhnou
    ,
    Uladzimir Shumchenia
    ,
    Daria Ofitserova
    ,
    Anastasia Dashkevich
    ,
    Sergey Tomashevsky
    and
    Yuri Ryzhenkov
    . Featured on August 12th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Folio Wallet App's first launch.
