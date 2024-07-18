Launches
Folio Wallet App
Organize your cards and documents
Visit
Set up a digital wallet in seconds. Store documents and cards in one place. Experience automatic text extraction, end-to-end encryption, and secure sharing. Perfect for backup, organization, travel, and managing personal, family, or team documents.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Security
by
About this launch
Organize Your Cards and Documents
Folio Wallet App by
was hunted by
Daria Ofitserova
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Security
. Made by
Ivan Razhnou
,
Uladzimir Shumchenia
,
Daria Ofitserova
,
Anastasia Dashkevich
,
Sergey Tomashevsky
and
Yuri Ryzhenkov
. Featured on August 12th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Folio Wallet App's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
